TORONTO Aug 8 Canada's main stock index turned positive soon after the open on Wednesday, as shares of the country's largest telecom company, BCE Inc, rose after strong quarterly results, offseting the impact of weaker European data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.38 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,873.88 after falling at the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)