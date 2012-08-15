BRIEF-Petrobras and Foro Energy announce extension of technology cooperation agreement
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
TORONTO Aug 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed in volatile trade on Wednesday after mixed U.S. data kept investors guessing about further central bank action to stimulate growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.4 of a point, at 11,844.01 shortly after the open.
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.