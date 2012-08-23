Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
TORONTO Aug 23 Canada's main equity index turned lower e arly on Thursday, hurt by falls in energy and financial stocks but kept in check by further strength in gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was d own 12.79 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,106.20 sho rtly after the open. It had opened in positive territory.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: