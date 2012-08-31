BRIEF-B. Riley Financial to acquire FBR & CO in a transaction valued at $160.1 mln
* B. Riley Financial Inc - a transaction valued at $160.1 million
TORONTO Aug 31 Canadian stocks turned negative on Friday after a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not explicitly signal any imminent monetary easing.
At 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.82 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,875.22. It had traded as high as 11,959.82 in anticipation of Bernanke's speech.
* Incyte Corp- entered into a letter agreement, dated February 17, 2017 with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing
* Ashford Hospitality Trust proposes to acquire FelCor Lodging trust at a significant premium of 28% per share to create compelling long-term shareholder value