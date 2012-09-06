TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's main stock index extended gains on Thursday, pushing higher as Europe's bond-buying plan buoyed oil companies and other resource stocks along with their underlying commodity prices.

By 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index had gained 121.10 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,111.24, its highest level since Aug. 24.