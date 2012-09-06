BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's main stock index extended gains on Thursday, pushing higher as Europe's bond-buying plan buoyed oil companies and other resource stocks along with their underlying commodity prices.
By 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index had gained 121.10 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,111.24, its highest level since Aug. 24.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.