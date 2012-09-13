BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $17.1 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $17.1 million
TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index surged more than 1 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on a third round of aggressive monetary stimulus.
By 2:26 p.m. (1826 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index had surged 128.45 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,361.50.
* Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners announce appointments of three new independent directors to Tiffany & Co. Board of directors
* Enable Midstream reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results