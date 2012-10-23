BRIEF-Metro Bank posts 64 pct growth in FY asset growth year-on-year
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)
TORONTO Oct 23 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Tuesday morning, with energy and mining shares leading the market down 2 percent after a downgrade of five Spanish regions and lacklustre corporate earnings in the United States rekindled worries about the global economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 248.65 points, or 2 percent, to 12,154.89. All but 5 stocks on the entire index were in negative territory, with energy stocks down 2.65 percent and the materials group off 2.54 percent.
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the fourth quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.