UPDATE 1-Telefonica promises customers more control of own data
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy
TORONTO Oct 26 Canadian stocks edged higher after a bumpy start on Friday as positive sentiment over better-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data was somewhat offset by uninspiring corporate earnings reports.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 1.15 points at 12,301.38 before briefly turning negative, then strengthening to be up more than 40 points.
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.