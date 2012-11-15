TORONTO Nov 15 Canada's main stock index tumbled to a three-month low on Thursday, dragged down by the materials and financial sectors, as soft U.S. and European economic data dampened sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 143.03 points, or 1.20 percent, at 11,786.76 after the open. Earlier it had fallen to 11,761.34, its lowest since Aug. 7.