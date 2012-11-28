BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
TORONTO Nov 28 Canadian stocks erased early losses in late trading on Wednesday to turn positive, led by financial shares on expectations of healthy bank earnings and as broader sentiment improved on comments from a top Republican about U.S. budget talks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.04 of a point to 12,111.67, recovering from a 1-week low hit earlier in the session.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok