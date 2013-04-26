TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index was down 1 percent on Friday, as resource stocks, led by a 3.8 percent slide in Goldcorp Inc shares, stumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 123.60 points to 12,205.91. The materials group, where miners reside, lost 3.1 percent, while energy stocks were off 1.6 percent.