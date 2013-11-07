BRIEF-Toll Brothers prices $300 million of senior notes
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
TORONTO Nov 7 Canada's main stock index turned negative in early trading on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks leading the declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.80 points, or 0.1 percent at 13,368.61.
Four of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with heavyweight groups like energy down 0.8 percent and materials down 0.7 percent.
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017