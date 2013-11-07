TORONTO Nov 7 Canada's main stock index turned negative in early trading on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks leading the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.80 points, or 0.1 percent at 13,368.61.

Four of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with heavyweight groups like energy down 0.8 percent and materials down 0.7 percent.