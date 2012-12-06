TORONTO Dec 6 The main Canadian stock index turned negative in early trade on Thursday as the country's biggest banks weighed on the market after turning in fair to middling results, offsetting a surge in grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd as it moves to spin off its real estate assets.

At 9:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.88 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,170.17. It had opened in positive territory.