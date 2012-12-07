TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index briefly turned negative on Friday as signs of U.S. consumer fatigue took the shine off positive jobs data from both Canada and its main trading partner earlier in the session.

At 11:27 a.m. (1627 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.01 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,153.14, after briefly falling into negative territory.