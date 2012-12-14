BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO Dec 14 The main Canadian stock index moved higher early on Friday, as gains in mining stocks offset investor fears of deepening recession in Europe and stalled U.S. budget talks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index added 12.66 points, or 0.10 percent, to 12,301.83 shortly after opening in negative territory.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.