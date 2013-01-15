TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index briefly turned positive on Tuesday, helped by Barrick Gold and Goldcorp, which rose on news their joint-venture Pueblo Viejo gold mine achieved commercial production. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.41 of a point to 12,603.50 before easing back into negative territory. Five of the index's 10 main groups were positive, while two of the index heavy-weights, the financial and energy sectors, were among the decliners.