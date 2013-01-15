BRIEF-Junex appoints Jean-Yves Lavoie as President and CEO
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index briefly turned positive on Tuesday, helped by Barrick Gold and Goldcorp, which rose on news their joint-venture Pueblo Viejo gold mine achieved commercial production. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.41 of a point to 12,603.50 before easing back into negative territory. Five of the index's 10 main groups were positive, while two of the index heavy-weights, the financial and energy sectors, were among the decliners.
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: