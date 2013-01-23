BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trading on Wednesday, briefly turning positive as stronger energy shares offset weakness in materials and financials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.15 of a point to 12,824.78.
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing