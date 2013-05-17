PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO May 17 Canada's main stock index extended their gains on Friday, trading 1 percent higher in late afternoon trade as buoyant heavyweight banking and energy stocks offset the ongoing woes of the gold miners.
At 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.16 points, or 0.98 percent, at 12,628.98.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 10 Airline operators cut some routes between China and South Korea as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system regardless of Beijing's objections.
* Ruling triggers unprecedented snap election to elect new president