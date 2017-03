CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil prices fall; Fed in focus

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as U.S. crude prices fell below $50 per barrel and investors geared up for a likely increase in interest rate this month by the U.S. Federal Reserve. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. New home prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.72 percent at 15,496.98 on Wednesday, falling more t