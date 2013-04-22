UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as strength in gold shares supported by rising bullion prices was offset by a decline in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.89 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,059.66, after opening higher.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.