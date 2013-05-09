TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early Thursday trade as weakness in gold producers was offset by a jump in Canadian Tire Corp after the retailer unveiled plans to create a C$3.5 billion ($3.49 billion) real estate investment trust. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.75 points, 0.02 percent, at 12,587.80 shortly after the open.