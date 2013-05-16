BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as weakness following sluggish data from Europe and the United States was offset by gains in financial stocks and in Telus Corp after the wireless carrier made an acquisition move. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.04 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,476.69 shortly after the open.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million