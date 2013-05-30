UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early Thursday trade as weak U.S. economic data suggesting that stimulus measures would remain in place was offset by a decline in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.86 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,735.47 shortly after the open.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.