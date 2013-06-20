TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index tumbled more than 2 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint on Wednesday at exiting its bond buying program hit every major sector and triggered a huge selloff in gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 256.07 points, or 2.09 percent, at 12,012.22 in mid-afternoon trade.