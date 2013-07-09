BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index turned negative in early Tuesday trade, led lower by a decline in Alimentation Couche-Tard after the retailer reported quarterly results and in energy shares after the price of oil fell. At mid-morning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,204.13.
* Macom announces launch of $590 million repricing of existing term Loan B
* Independence realty trust acquires 216 unit apartment community in Tampa, Fl