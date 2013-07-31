TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index slipped into negative territory on Wednesday after Potash Corp extended its declines, a day after the breakup of a Russian-Belarusian potash joint venture sent shockwaves through the industry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.86 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,577.89 at mid-morning.