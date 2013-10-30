UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
TORONTO Oct 30 Canada's main stock index turned negative in morning trade on Wednesday, as strong gains from gold miners failed to offset broad weakness from banks, energy companies and industrial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.6 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,435.98 by 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), after opening in positive territory.
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.