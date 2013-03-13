GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, await Trump's policy speech
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of policy speech
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday after hitting a 19-month high the day before, hurt by a broad selloff that went against the positive trend in U.S. trading.
At 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 137.94 points, or 1.07 percent, at 12,739.61.
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of policy speech
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 27 SpaceX plans to launch two paying passengers on a tourist trip around the moon next year using a spaceship under development for NASA astronauts and a heavy-lift rocket yet to be flown, the launch company announced on Monday.