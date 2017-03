TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock exchange opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by a gain in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and as investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.72 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,549.91. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)