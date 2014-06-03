BRIEF-Midwestone Financial prices public offering of common stock
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in materials and tech companies, while shares of B2Gold dropped after the company said it would buy Papillon Resources. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged down 1.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,678.82. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, announced on Friday the latest in a series of price hikes as cyclical demand recovers in global markets.
* Feb net premiums written $ 2,201.3 million versus $ 1,933.5 million