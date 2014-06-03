TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in materials and tech companies, while shares of B2Gold dropped after the company said it would buy Papillon Resources. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged down 1.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,678.82. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)