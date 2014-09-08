TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by a broad retreat in energy stocks as the price of Brent crude oil fell below $100 for first time since June 2013. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.48 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,554.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)