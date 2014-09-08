NYSE Arca to review official closing prices
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by a broad retreat in energy stocks as the price of Brent crude oil fell below $100 for first time since June 2013. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.48 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,554.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
* On March 14, unit, for itself, as representative of other borrowers, entered into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. authorities are planning to ban passengers traveling on certain U.S.-bound foreign airline flights from carrying on larger electronic devices in response to an unspecified terrorism threat, a U.S. government official told Reuters.