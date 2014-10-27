BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
TORONTO, Oct 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as the price of oil tumbled after Goldman Sachs cut its outlook for the commodity, pushing down shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.07 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,426.05 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)