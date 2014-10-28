TORONTO, Oct 28 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in the financial and mining sectors, as the U.S. Federal Reserve looked set to begin a two-day policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,494.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)