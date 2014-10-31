BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by increasing stimulus measures, helping drive gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.27 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,541.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Western Energy Services Corp. confirms its offer; highlights the key benefits to Savanna shareholders; and asks for Savanna shareholders' support
* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results