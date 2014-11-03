Currency fallout seen as Israel closes in on Citi's main bond index
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
TORONTO, Nov 3 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as sluggish economic data from China was offset by gains in shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.47 points, 0.02 percent, at 14,615.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 Deutsche Post's package service DHL will deliver goods for Amazon's AmazonFresh service in Germany, several people close to the matter said on Wednesday.
March 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday on growing doubts whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to deliver on promised tax cuts.