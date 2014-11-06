TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as the European Central Bank indicated a willingness to unveil more stimulus measures if needed and shares of gold miners rebounded after a decline in the previous session. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.54 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,627.80 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)