TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after a slump in the price of oil and disappointing Chinese economic data sent energy shares down, setting the market up for a weekly decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.92 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,814.20 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)