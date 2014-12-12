BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after a slump in the price of oil and disappointing Chinese economic data sent energy shares down, setting the market up for a weekly decline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.92 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,814.20 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.