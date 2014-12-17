UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
TORONTO Dec 17 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as miners mostly rose and some banks and energy stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.87 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,848.65 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Brigham Resources LLC reports a 6.7 percent passive stake in Diamondback Energy Inc as of february 28, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage: