BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy and banking stocks pushed up while BlackBerry Ltd dragged after a sharper than expected drop in revenue.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.01 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,400.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: