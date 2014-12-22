METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, lifted by banking stocks as global equity markets rallied on stabilizing oil prices and calls for quantitative easing from the European Central Bank.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.55 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,520.81 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.