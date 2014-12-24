TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as financial and materials stocks rose, more than offsetting a drop in the price of oil that dragged down energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,612.25 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)