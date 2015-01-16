PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Jan 16 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as shares of energy producers and gold miners gained with their respective commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.67 points, 0.4 percent, at 14,098.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.