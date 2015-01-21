UPDATE 2-VW files complaint over searches of its dieselgate law firm
* Audi supervisory board exonerates CEO Stadler, top management (Adds comment from Munich prosecutors and Audi statement)
TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited Bank of Canada's rate decision later in the session and the European Central Bank's potential move to initiate stimulus measures on Thursday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.19 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,313.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Audi supervisory board exonerates CEO Stadler, top management (Adds comment from Munich prosecutors and Audi statement)
BOSTON, March 29 A unit of Banco Santander SA has agreed to pay $22 million in connection with what the attorney general in Massachusetts called a first-in-the-nation settlement involving subprime auto loan securitization.