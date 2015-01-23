BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger's fy total compensation was $19.55 mln
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as choppy commodity prices weighed on shares of natural resource companies, offsetting a gain in the financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,778.20 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion