TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as choppy commodity prices weighed on shares of natural resource companies, offsetting a gain in the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,778.20 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)