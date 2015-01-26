BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as investors remained nervous after the leftist Syriza party won the Greek election and said it would take on Greece's international lenders.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.08 points, or 0.1 percent, 14,765.27 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.