PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid Brexit, doubts over Trump policy and French election

March 30 Gold prices held steady on Thursday, supported by uncertainties on the impact of Britain's departure from the European Union, U.S. policy under President Donald Trump and French elections, but at the same time capped by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,251.22 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,250.9. * The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 100.07.