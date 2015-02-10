TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock was little changed on Tuesday as hopes that Greek debt negotiations might result in a deal were offset by declines in energy and mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.20 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,120.90 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)