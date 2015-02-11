BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as investors nervously braced for the outcome of a euro zone finance ministers meeting where Greece's debt issues will be discussed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,124.04 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.