TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as investors nervously braced for the outcome of a euro zone finance ministers meeting where Greece's debt issues will be discussed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,124.04 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)