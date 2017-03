TORONTO Feb 18 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as the price of oil gave up some of its recent gains, weighing on shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.76 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,231.85 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)