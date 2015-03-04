TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as shares of banks declined after recent quarterly reports and energy shares were volatile after the price of Brent crude oil dropped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.37 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,093.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)